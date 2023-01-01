A symbol of Katowice's transition from a centre of heavy industry to one of culture, the Silesian Museum sits in an ingeniously repurposed coal mine in the city's 'Cultural Zone', north of the Rynek. Spread over four levels sinking to 13m below ground, landmarked by the mine's decommissioned hoist tower, it features permanent exhibits such as Silesian Religious Art, Upper Silesia Over the Ages and Polish Art after 1945, plus temporary shows on artistic, political and social themes.

For those who don't need to see everything, there are a range of different ticket options, including entry to the hoist tower's 40m-high observation tower (adult/concession 5/3zł) or temporary exhibitions (14/9zł) alone.