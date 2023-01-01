Upper Silesian Ethnographic Park

This sprawling open-air museum contains scores of traditional wooden buildings spread over 20 hectares, representing architectural styles from Upper Silesia, Zagłębie Dąbrowskie and other regions. It’s situated within Chorzów's even bigger Provincial Park of Culture and Recreation, which also houses a stadium, a zoo, amusement grounds and a planetarium, about 3km northwest of the centre. Mondays are free, but without admission to the interior of the buildings.

Get off the tram at the Chorzów Stadion Śląski stop.