This blocky, 14-storey, 60m-high apartment building was Poland’s tallest building from 1934 until 1955. Considered the purest example of functionalism in the country, its preeminent height made it the ideal perch for snipers resisting the Nazi invasion of 1939. Today, the venerable edifice is coated in a patina of grime.
Cloud Scraper
Katowice
