Cloud Scraper

This blocky, 14-storey, 60m-high apartment building was Poland’s tallest building from 1934 until 1955. Considered the purest example of functionalism in the country, its preeminent height made it the ideal perch for snipers resisting the Nazi invasion of 1939. Today, the venerable edifice is coated in a patina of grime.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gates to Auschwitz Birkenau Concentration Camp, Poland; Shutterstock ID 135123005; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: BiT Destination Page Images

    Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial & Museum

    17.75 MILES

    Auschwitz-Birkenau is synonymous with the Holocaust. More than a million Jews, and many Poles and Roma, were murdered here by German Nazis during WWII…

  • Auschwitz I

    Auschwitz I

    17.87 MILES

    Auschwitz I was only partially destroyed by the fleeing Germans, and many of the original brick buildings stand to this day as a bleak testament to the…

  • Birkenau (Auschwitz II)

    Birkenau (Auschwitz II)

    16.81 MILES

    Though much of Birkenau was destroyed by the retreating Germans, the size of the place, fenced off with long lines of barbed wire and watchtowers…

  • Silesian Museum

    Silesian Museum

    1.14 MILES

    A symbol of Katowice's transition from a centre of heavy industry to one of culture, the Silesian Museum sits in an ingeniously repurposed coal mine in…

  • Castle Museum

    Castle Museum

    19.36 MILES

    This grandiose ducal residence dates back to the 12th century, when the Opole dukes built a hunting lodge here. Rebuilt as a Renaissance palace in the…

  • Cathedral of Christ the King

    Cathedral of Christ the King

    0.29 MILES

    With a base measuring 89m by 53m, this is Poland's largest cathedral. Erected between 1927 and 1955, the neoclassical sandstone basilica's progress was…

  • Upper Silesian Ethnographic Park

    Upper Silesian Ethnographic Park

    3.3 MILES

    This sprawling open-air museum contains scores of traditional wooden buildings spread over 20 hectares, representing architectural styles from Upper…

