Museum of Katowice History at Nikiszowiec

This branch of Katowice's museum, an ethnographic exploration of working-class and industrial life in Upper Silesia, lies in the distinctive suburb of Nikiszowiec, 6km southeast of the city centre. The entire district is a unique estate created for the families of the miners who worked a nearby shaft between 1908 and 1924. Comprising nine red-brick blocks interconnected by gateways, the complex was designed to be self-sufficient, with shops, restaurants, a swimming pool, a hospital, a school and a detention centre.

Take bus 30 and alight at the Nikiszowiec Szpital stop.