In May 1940 popular British novelist PG Wodehouse, creator of the masterful valet Jeeves and his hapless employer Bertie Wooster, was captured by the German army at his home in France. In September he was moved to a civilian internment camp within the grounds of this psychiatric hospital in German Tost, now Toszek. Though you can’t enter, you can get a good view of its grim red-brick exterior from the road.

The complex was later used by NKVD, the feared Soviet secret police, as a political prison.