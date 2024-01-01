Toszek Castle

This impressive Gothic castle was first mentioned in surviving records in 1222, although some experts believe it's originally from the 12th century. Reaching its apogee in the 15th century, it housed successive Silesian dukes, Habsburg nobles and commercial magnates, before burning down in 1811. Now it houses a culture centre and stages various events and festivals.
