Franciscan Church of the Holy Trinity

This church off the southern corner of the Rynek was built of brick around 1330. It boasts an ornate high altar, an 18th-century organ and a domed Renaissance chapel in the left-hand aisle, separated by a fine late-16th-century wrought-iron grille. A highlight is the Chapel of St Anne, accessible from the right-hand aisle through a doorway with a tympanum. The Gothic-vaulted chapel houses a pair of massive sandstone double tombs (where local dukes were interred) dating to the 1380s.

Prior arrangement is needed to visit the crypt.