Franciscan Church of the Holy Trinity

Top choice in Silesia

This church off the southern corner of the Rynek was built of brick around 1330. It boasts an ornate high altar, an 18th-century organ and a domed Renaissance chapel in the left-hand aisle, separated by a fine late-16th-century wrought-iron grille. A highlight is the Chapel of St Anne, accessible from the right-hand aisle through a doorway with a tympanum. The Gothic-vaulted chapel houses a pair of massive sandstone double tombs (where local dukes were interred) dating to the 1380s.

Prior arrangement is needed to visit the crypt.

