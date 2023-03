The only vestige of the doughty castle that once housed Opole's dukes is this tilting 33m-high watchtower, with walls 3m thick and foundations 6m deep. Built in the early 13th century, the castle was pulled down in the 1920s to make room for office buildings. Entry is by 30-minute guided tours for up to 10 people, in which you can climb the 163 steps to the top for a panoramic view over the city.