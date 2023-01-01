Diverse architecture within Nysa's vast market square suggests the extent of damage done in WWII. Only the southern side retains anything akin to its historical appearance, with restored houses dating from the 16th century. The detached building facing them, the 1604 Town Weighing House, retains fragments of 19th-century painting on a side wall. Just around the corner, on ul Bracka, are more historical houses and a 1701 copy of Rome's baroque Triton Fountain.

Just past the fountain is the twin-towered Church of SS Peter and Paul, built in 1727 for the Order of the Holy Sepulchre. It has one of Silesia’s best baroque interiors, complete with an opulent high altar, organ and trompe l’oeil wall paintings.