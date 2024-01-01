Gas Industry Museum

Silesia

Despite its utilitarian name this museum, set within an old red-brick gasworks just a short walk north of the Rynek, is really quite interesting. The buildings, operative from 1902 to 1977, hold a wide variety of gas-related exhibits, including industrial gear, antique household fittings, old ads for gas services, and an extensive collection of gas meters.

