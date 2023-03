This church, southwest of the Rynek and dedicated to Our Lady of the Assumption, is the most imposing religious building in town. It took almost 150 years before the massive Gothic structure was eventually completed in 1490. Inside, the altars, pulpit, pews, organ and carved confessionals all blaze with florid baroque ornamentation, and even the Gothic vaulting – usually left plain – has been sumptuously decorated with plasterwork.