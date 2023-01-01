Church of SS Stanislaus and Wenceslas

East of the Rynek, this massive Gothic stone building has a facade adorned with four elegant 15th-century doorways and an 18m-high window (the stained glass is not original). The tower, completed in 1565, is 103m high, making it Poland’s tallest historical church tower after that of the basilica in Częstochowa (106m). The spacious interior has a Gothic structure and ornate baroque decoration and furnishings.

The original church was accidentally burned down in 1532 by the town’s burmistrz (mayor), Franz Glogisch. He fled Świdnica pursued by angry townsfolk who beat him to death in Nysa.