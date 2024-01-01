National Stallion Depot

Lower Silesia

A five-minute walk east of Książ Castle is the National Stallion Depot, housed in what were once the castle's stables. It offers 45-minute horse riding sessions for 60zł on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and on weekend afternoons. It’s best to book ahead.

