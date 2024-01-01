A five-minute walk east of Książ Castle is the National Stallion Depot, housed in what were once the castle's stables. It offers 45-minute horse riding sessions for 60zł on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and on weekend afternoons. It’s best to book ahead.
National Stallion Depot
Lower Silesia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.32 MILES
This impossibly photogenic castle, the largest in Silesia, commands a thickly wooded prominence in Książ. Following the destruction of an earlier…
26.17 MILES
The Góry Stołowe (goo-ri sto-wo-veh; Table Mountains) are among the most spectacular ranges of the Sudetes, as they’re topped by a plateau punctuated by…
8.44 MILES
This magnificent building, the largest baroque timber church in Europe, was erected between 1656 and 1657 in just 10 months. The builders were not trying…
25.58 MILES
Karpacz has a curious architectural gem – Wang Church, the only Nordic Romanesque building in Poland. Pronounced 'Vang', this remarkable wooden structure…
27.22 MILES
You can’t miss this macabre chapel in the Church of St Bartholomew’s grounds at Czermna, 2km north of Kudowa’s town centre. The length of its walls and…
26.31 MILES
Karkonosze National Park is a 55.75-sq-km belt that runs along the Polish–Czech border for some 25km. The two main settlements here are the resort towns…
18.01 MILES
Some 34km southwest of Wrocław, the solitary forested cone of Mt Ślęża rises to 718m above the surrounding open plain. It was one of the holy places of an…
Church of SS Stanislaus and Wenceslas
8.45 MILES
East of the Rynek, this massive Gothic stone building has a facade adorned with four elegant 15th-century doorways and an 18m-high window (the stained…
Nearby Lower Silesia attractions
0.32 MILES
This impossibly photogenic castle, the largest in Silesia, commands a thickly wooded prominence in Książ. Following the destruction of an earlier…
8.23 MILES
Housed in Świdnica's town hall, this institution contains reconstructions of an old tavern – Świdnica was always famous for its beer – along with a…
8.23 MILES
The Old Town’s market square contains a bit of every architectural style – from baroque to postwar concrete structures – the cumulative effect of…
8.24 MILES
This yellow building dates from the 1710s, though its white tower was built in 2012. The original tower collapsed in 1967; it took over four decades to…
8.44 MILES
This magnificent building, the largest baroque timber church in Europe, was erected between 1656 and 1657 in just 10 months. The builders were not trying…
6. Church of SS Stanislaus and Wenceslas
8.45 MILES
East of the Rynek, this massive Gothic stone building has a facade adorned with four elegant 15th-century doorways and an 18m-high window (the stained…
18.01 MILES
Some 34km southwest of Wrocław, the solitary forested cone of Mt Ślęża rises to 718m above the surrounding open plain. It was one of the holy places of an…
8. Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross
24.62 MILES
Jelenia Góra’s main attraction is this massive church. One of six new churches permitted by the 1707 Treaty of Altranstädt, it was built between 1709 and…