You can’t miss this macabre chapel in the Church of St Bartholomew’s grounds at Czermna, 2km north of Kudowa’s town centre. The length of its walls and ceiling are covered with human skulls and bones – about 3000 of them, with another 20,000 to 30,000 filling the crypt below. One of only three such chapels in Europe, it was inspired by Rome's Capuchin Crypt. The overall effect is stunning; sadly, photography isn't permitted