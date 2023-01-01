Phillumenistic Museum

East of the Rynek, the Knights' Tower (Baszta Rycerska) was reshaped in the 19th century and turned into the belfry of the Protestant church that had been built alongside it. After WWII the church was occupied by this rather esoteric museum, which displays lighters, matchbox labels and other paraphernalia related to fire-lighting and fire-breathing. On the small square outside the museum stands the old whipping post from 1566; the Latin inscription on its top reads 'God punishes the impious'.