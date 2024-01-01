Water Gate

Sudetes Mountains

One of the most substantial structures in town is this impressive portcullised gate just south of the Rynek.

  • A hallway located in a fortress in K?odzko. Many windows with arches create beautiful shadows

    Kłodzko Fortress

    9.98 MILES

    This mighty fortification, begun under Austrian rule in the mid-17th century on the site of former strongholds dating to the 10th century, was extended…

  • Góry Stołowe National Park

    Góry Stołowe National Park

    18.07 MILES

    The Góry Stołowe (goo-ri sto-wo-veh; Table Mountains) are among the most spectacular ranges of the Sudetes, as they’re topped by a plateau punctuated by…

  • Chapel of Skulls

    Chapel of Skulls

    21.07 MILES

    You can’t miss this macabre chapel in the Church of St Bartholomew’s grounds at Czermna, 2km north of Kudowa’s town centre. The length of its walls and…

  • Underground Tourist Route

    Underground Tourist Route

    9.78 MILES

    This interesting set of tunnels dates in parts to the 13th century. The 600m route, enlivened by audiovisual exhibits, links cellars, warehouses for…

  • Parish Church

    Parish Church

    9.8 MILES

    This church, southwest of the Rynek and dedicated to Our Lady of the Assumption, is the most imposing religious building in town. It took almost 150 years…

  • Kłodzko Regional Museum

    Kłodzko Regional Museum

    9.83 MILES

    Kłodzko's museum, 50m west of the parish church, has displays relating to the 1000-year history of the town and the region, plus a collection of…

  • St John's Bridge

    St John's Bridge

    9.83 MILES

    Southeast of the Rynek, this Gothic stone bridge, built somewhere between 1281 and 1390, spans the narrow Młynówka River. With half a dozen baroque…

  • Phillumenistic Museum

    Phillumenistic Museum

    0.12 MILES

    East of the Rynek, the Knights' Tower (Baszta Rycerska) was reshaped in the 19th century and turned into the belfry of the Protestant church that had been…

