Water Gate

One of the most substantial structures in town is this impressive portcullised gate just south of the Rynek.
9.98 MILES
This mighty fortification, begun under Austrian rule in the mid-17th century on the site of former strongholds dating to the 10th century, was extended…
18.07 MILES
The Góry Stołowe (goo-ri sto-wo-veh; Table Mountains) are among the most spectacular ranges of the Sudetes, as they’re topped by a plateau punctuated by…
21.07 MILES
You can’t miss this macabre chapel in the Church of St Bartholomew’s grounds at Czermna, 2km north of Kudowa’s town centre. The length of its walls and…
9.78 MILES
This interesting set of tunnels dates in parts to the 13th century. The 600m route, enlivened by audiovisual exhibits, links cellars, warehouses for…
9.8 MILES
This church, southwest of the Rynek and dedicated to Our Lady of the Assumption, is the most imposing religious building in town. It took almost 150 years…
9.83 MILES
Kłodzko's museum, 50m west of the parish church, has displays relating to the 1000-year history of the town and the region, plus a collection of…
9.83 MILES
Southeast of the Rynek, this Gothic stone bridge, built somewhere between 1281 and 1390, spans the narrow Młynówka River. With half a dozen baroque…
0.12 MILES
East of the Rynek, the Knights' Tower (Baszta Rycerska) was reshaped in the 19th century and turned into the belfry of the Protestant church that had been…
0.06 MILES
The buildings lining the Rynek, officially known as Plac Wolności, are a pleasing blend of architectural styles. The octagonal Renaissance tower (1567) of…
0.12 MILES
East of the Rynek, the Knights' Tower (Baszta Rycerska) was reshaped in the 19th century and turned into the belfry of the Protestant church that had been…
0.13 MILES
This tower on the north side of the Old Town was part of the medieval fortified city walls. You can climb it to take in the view – ask in the nearby…
4. Parish Church of St Michael the Archangel
0.14 MILES
This Gothic place of worship sits at the highest point of the Old Town, as befits a building that's been here in various manifestations since the 13th…
