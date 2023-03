This yellow building dates from the 1710s, though its white tower was built in 2012. The original tower collapsed in 1967; it took over four decades to find the funds and will to rebuild it. Walk the 223 steps to the top for free city views, or save your feet and take the lift.

A bugle call (hejnał) sounds from the tower at 10am, noon, 2pm and 4pm. Alas, this is not the live hejnał of Kraków, but a recording.