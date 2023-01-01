Nysa Museum

Established in Nysa's grand 17th-century Bishops' Palace in 1897, this museum exhibits include local archaeology from prehistory to early modern times. The extensive photography collection documents Nysa's WWII destruction and stands in contrast to the model exhibit of the town in its heyday. The section on Nysa's very own witch trials isn't recommended for children under 12. You'll also find Dutch and Flemish paintings from the 16th to the 19th centuries, including works by Albrecht Dürer and Lucas Cranach the Elder.