Originally guarding a gate to Nysa's city walls, the white-plastered Wrocław Tower was built in the 14th century and added to in the 17th.
Wrocław Gate Tower
Silesia
Cathedral of SS James and Agnes
0.15 MILES
Nysa’s mighty cathedral dominates the northern end of the Rynek with its imposing walls of time-soiled brick and a vast gabled roof – one of the steepest…
Franciscan Church of the Holy Trinity
29.03 MILES
This church off the southern corner of the Rynek was built of brick around 1330. It boasts an ornate high altar, an 18th-century organ and a domed…
0.23 MILES
Established in Nysa's grand 17th-century Bishops' Palace in 1897, this museum exhibits include local archaeology from prehistory to early modern times…
29.19 MILES
Two blocks east of the market square, this museum is housed in a former Jesuit college dating to 1698, with the more recent addition of a glass-and…
0.35 MILES
Built between 1720 and 1727 for the Order of the Holy Sepulchre, this church has one of Silesia’s best baroque interiors, complete with elaborate stucco…
0.22 MILES
Diverse architecture within Nysa's vast market square suggests the extent of damage done in WWII. Only the southern side retains anything akin to its…
28.92 MILES
The only vestige of the doughty castle that once housed Opole's dukes is this tilting 33m-high watchtower, with walls 3m thick and foundations 6m deep…
0.14 MILES
The restored 17th-century St Hedwig’s Bastion once housed a Prussian garrison and French prisoners during the Franco-Prussian war of 1870. Beneath the…
0.24 MILES
This four-storey 14th-century brick tower is now freestanding, but once guarded a gate through the town walls. Note its unusual turrets and dragon…
0.25 MILES
This attractive civic building, built in 1604 to house Nysa's official weights and measures, is a survivor of both the Napoleonic and Red armies; it…
14.38 MILES
Visitors can climb this impressive 30m tower, built into the town walls in the 14th century. Ask for the key at the adjacent kiosk, on ul Armii Krajowej.