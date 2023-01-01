Bison Show Farm

The European bison, the continent's largest mammal, grazes contentedly on this 10-hectare 'farm' on the western edge of Pszczyna's great belt of parkland. Watch the burly beasts from the safety of the observation deck, learn about them in the educational centre, or stroll along a forest path with displays on the local ecosystem. Other southern Polish natives, including moufflon, deer and geese are also kept here. Check the website for bison feeding times, which occur at two-hourly intervals.