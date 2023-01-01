Benedictine Abbey of SS Peter & Paul

About 12km southwest of the centre in Tyniec, the Benedictine Abbey of SS Peter and Paul rises dramatically on a cliff above the Vistula. Enter through a pair of defensive gates, resembling the entrance to a castle, to find a smallish courtyard with entrances to the monastery, church, museum and souvenir shop. Guided tours of the abbey are available (in Polish) on the hour. The museum (7zł) tells the story of the abbey and shows off some recovered church relics.

Tyniec makes a worthwhile cycling destination on a sunny day. Marked bike paths follow the Vistula for much of the journey. The trip to the monastery from the centre, at a moderate pace, takes around an hour.