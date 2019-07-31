Despite the name, this museum covers more than the story of Oskar Schindler, the Nazi German industrialist who famously saved the lives of members of his…
Podgórze
This rapidly gentrifying, though still largely working-class suburb across the river from Kazimierz would receive few visitors if it weren't for the notorious role the area played during WWII. It was here the Germans herded some 16,000 Jews into a ghetto before sending them off to concentration camps. The most important sights recall these events, including the famed factory of Oskar Schindler, where many lives were saved. Otherwise it's mostly residential, with pockets of life but nothing to compare to Kazimierz or the Old Town.
Explore Podgórze
Schindler's Factory
Despite the name, this museum covers more than the story of Oskar Schindler, the Nazi German industrialist who famously saved the lives of members of his…
Plac Bohaterów Getta
Known as Plac Zgody during the German occupation of WWII, this public square marks the beginning of the purpose-built Jewish wartime ghetto that stretched…
Pharmacy Under the Eagle
This former pharmacy, on the south side of Plac Bohaterów Getta, tells the story of owner Tadeusz Pankiewicz, who risked life and limb trying to help the…
- Cricoteka
This modern museum is dedicated to the life and work of avant-garde Polish dramaturge Tadeusz Kantor (1915–90) and his experimental theatre company,…
- Museum of Contemporary Art in Kraków
MOCAK is one of the city's most important venues for displaying contemporary art. The main draws here are high-quality rotating exhibitions, rather than…
- CChurch of St Benedict
Tucked into a wooded hillside above Podgórze, this mysterious little church is one of the oldest in Kraków. Historians are not certain of its origin,…
- Ghetto Wall
Just south of Plac Bohaterów Getta are the remains of the wartime Jewish ghetto wall from WWII, with a plaque marking the site.
Bednarski Park
Across the river in Podgórze, Bednarski Park may lack for picture-perfect quality but makes up for it with wild greenery fit for adventurous wanders…
Podgórze Museum
More interesting than it looks at first glance, this museum tells the story of the district of Podgórze, which for centuries operated as an independent…
