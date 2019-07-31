This rapidly gentrifying, though still largely working-class suburb across the river from Kazimierz would receive few visitors if it weren't for the notorious role the area played during WWII. It was here the Germans herded some 16,000 Jews into a ghetto before sending them off to concentration camps. The most important sights recall these events, including the famed factory of Oskar Schindler, where many lives were saved. Otherwise it's mostly residential, with pockets of life but nothing to compare to Kazimierz or the Old Town.