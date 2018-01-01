Welcome to Moalboal
However as there are only a few patches of sand, head to nearby White Beach for dreamy days by the sea.
Confusingly, the actual settlement of Moalboal (hard to pronounce – try mo-ahl-bo-ahl) is a humdrum town on the highway, 6km west of the coast. The tourist resort is officially Panagsama Beach. However everyone just calls the area 'Moalboal'.
Moalboal Pescador Island Hopping Private Day Tour
If you are planning to have an island hopping tour, Pescador Island in Moalboal is the best spot for this. The dramatic view that they offer is a breath- taking experience that you should not miss. It is absolutely rich with marine life species and they have more to offer. The beach is clear and calm where you can enjoy the activities you wanted to experience.Tour Duration: Travel Time: 5 Hours Total Moalboal Island Hopping: 5 Hour Total Tour: 10 Hours 08:00 AM - Pick up at Hotel/Seaport/Airport11:00 AM - Arrival in Moalboal12:00 NN - Lunch in Moalboal Pescador Island Hopping Fish Feeding Sardines Run Turtles Hunt Coral encounter15:00 HH - Departure in Moalboal18:00 HH - Arrival in Hotel/Airport/Seaport
Moalboal Sardine Run and Kawasan Canyoneering from Cebu City
Enjoy a beautiful sunrise while travelling to the town of Moalboal, a divers paradise. Hop on a boat for a 10 minute cruise to a marine sanctuary and watch "nemo" in action, explore this underwater paradise for about 30 minutes where the corals feel alive and the waters are really clear. Swim with the millions of sardines and sea turtles just by the shore. If you are lucky enough, watch the playful dolphins in action. Continue your travel onwards to reach Badian town. Prepare yourself for an adrenaline rush. Cliff jumping, swimming, floating, trekking all rolled into one power-packed activity. This is not for the faint hearted. Don on your life jacket, helmet, wet suit (aqua leggings/rash guard) and aqua shoes and you're good to go!
Full Day Small Group Tour to Moalboal Island and Badian
4:00AM You will be picked up at your hotel in Cebu City, Mandaue and Mactan hotels or resorts. The estimated travel time to Moalboal is 3 three hours. 7:00AM You will start the tour with Moalboal Island Hopping. You will depart going to Pescador Island. Pescador Island is an island located in the Tañon Strait, a few kilometres from the western coast of the island of Cebu in the Philippines. The Island is best for diving and snorkeling. Your second stop is Turtle Point. You will experience diving and swimming with sea turtles. You can just see them anywhere underwater. Your last stop is the Sardine Run. The term “sardine run” originally refers to the congregation of billions of sardines. You will witness how they amazingly change shape and form. 9:00AM You will depart from Moalboal.9:30AM You will arrive at Badian where you will start canyoneering activities. You will trek on the mountains and rivers of Badian, jump into waterfalls, and slide on natural waterslides. 1:00PM You will arrive at Kawasan Falls. Lunch will be served at a local restaurant just across the falls.2:00PM You will have time to relax and enjoy riding the bamboo raft under the waterfalls.1:00PM You will depart Badian.6:00PM You will arrive at Cebu City and will be dropped off at your hotel or resort.
Moalboal Islands and Kawasan Falls Small-Group Tour from Cebu
A brief itinerary is laid out for you below. 5:00am – You will be picked up from your hotel and depart from Cebu City to Moalboal Islands. The travel time is about 3 hours. 8:00am – You will arrive at Moalboal Islands. You will go island hopping to Pescador Island, Turtle Point and Sardines Run. Pesador Island is an island located a few kilometers from the western coast. It is part of the municipality of Moalboal. You will experience diving and swimming with sea turtles. You can just see them anywhere underwater.11:00am – You will depart from Moalboal and go to Badian. The travel time is about 30-45 minutes. 11:30am – You will arrive at Kawasan Falls. Lunch will be served. The Kawasan Falls, a three-layered waterfall, is one of the popular tourist destinations in the province. Canyoning tours are offered upstream of the Kawasan Falls, where the Matutinao River flows through a secluded canyon. 3:00pm – You will depart from Badian and head back to Cebu City. The travel time would take about 3 hours and a half. 6:00pm – You will arrive at Cebu City. You will be dropped off at your hotel or resort.
MOALBOAL Island Hopping with Kawasan Waterfalls & Sumilon Sandbar
TOUR ITINERARY:6:00 Hotel Pick up7:00 ETA at Moalboal7:45 ETA at Pescandor Island (Pescador Island is an island located in the Tañon Strait, a few kilometres from the western coast of the island of Cebu in the Philippines. It is part of the municipality of Moalboal. The rich marine life also attracts recreational divers from the many dive operations in nearby Panagsama.)9:30 ETD for Turtle Bay dive (Turtle Bay Dive Center offers great diving along the cost of Moalboal for beginners up to experienced divers)10:00 Start of water activities11:00 Lunch12:00 ETD for Panagsama Beach Sardine Run (Panagsama beach, where most tourists stay, is lined with a dozen or so dive shops, a number of small local eateries, the occasional gift shack and a wide range of accommodations, also snorkeling or diving for sardine run encounter)12:15 ETA13:40 ETD for Kawasan Falls (Kawasan falls Cebu is a peaceful natural place where you can enjoy many waterfalls of natural spring water located near the southern tip of Cebu Philippines)14:15 ETA15:30 ETD for Sumilon blue water beach (sumion sandbar) (This island though greatly underrated boasts of white powdery white sand beaches, refreshing turquoise water and a stunning sandbar that stretches to about a hundred meters.)17:00 ETA18:00 ETD for hotel Drop OffEnd of Tour- Moalboal is located on the southwestern part of Cebu Island in the Philippines. It is 98 kilometers south of Cebu City, the province’s capital. Moalboal extends as a peninsula in the island of Cebu facing Negros Oriental.- Kawasan Falls is a must see attraction while you’re in town, it’s a three-layered waterfall system located at Barangay Matutinao. The water is fresh and crystal clear. The magical landscape of Kawasan Falls is very cool and refreshing, an ideal paradise to anyone who loves and want to get intimate with nature. Enjoy the cold swim in the fresh, crystal clear spring water of Kawasan Falls.
Pescador Island Hopping with Sardine Run - Dolphins - Turtle Point
Embark on an exciting tour to Pescador Island near Moalboal town, 3 hours southwest of Cebu City. You will be picked up by the driver and brought to White Beach in Moalboal where the Local Guide will meet you. On the way to Pescador Island, you will pass by the playground of the dolphins, if you’re lucky and if the weather is good, schools of dolphins will swim alongside your boat jumping and twirling! Then head to Pescador Island for swimming in the marine sanctuary. Next destination is Turtle Point where if you’re lucky and patient enough, you will see sea turtles swimming in the open sea! Then you will be brought to Panagsama Beach to witness the amazing and awe-inspiring sardines run, with millions of sardines beneath you swirling around like a living wall. After having your fill of swimming, a picnic lunch will be served in a cottage on the White Beach, where you can also go for yet another swim afterwards. White beach has nice corals and the ledge is also very near the shore. After lunch, you will be brought to Mantayupan Falls in Barili town, a majestic 98 meter high (32 storey high) waterfalls, where you can also take a refreshing dip. On the way back to the city, there is an optional stop at Milk Station, a farm selling fresh goat’s milk and goat’s milk ice cream.