Pescador Island Hopping with Sardine Run - Dolphins - Turtle Point

Embark on an exciting tour to Pescador Island near Moalboal town, 3 hours southwest of Cebu City. You will be picked up by the driver and brought to White Beach in Moalboal where the Local Guide will meet you. On the way to Pescador Island, you will pass by the playground of the dolphins, if you’re lucky and if the weather is good, schools of dolphins will swim alongside your boat jumping and twirling! Then head to Pescador Island for swimming in the marine sanctuary. Next destination is Turtle Point where if you’re lucky and patient enough, you will see sea turtles swimming in the open sea! Then you will be brought to Panagsama Beach to witness the amazing and awe-inspiring sardines run, with millions of sardines beneath you swirling around like a living wall. After having your fill of swimming, a picnic lunch will be served in a cottage on the White Beach, where you can also go for yet another swim afterwards. White beach has nice corals and the ledge is also very near the shore. After lunch, you will be brought to Mantayupan Falls in Barili town, a majestic 98 meter high (32 storey high) waterfalls, where you can also take a refreshing dip. On the way back to the city, there is an optional stop at Milk Station, a farm selling fresh goat’s milk and goat’s milk ice cream.