People’s Park in the Sky

Improbably perched on a towering mound of earth at Tagaytay’s eastern end, this is Ferdinand Marcos’ unfinished summer home. It's a derelict yet strangely intriguing ruin, with a decrepit Greek-style amphitheatre, viewpoints and souvenir stalls. A weather tower and telecommunications tower are newer additions. The 360-degree view of the area alone is worth the trip up. It’s 8.5km east of the Tagaytay Rotunda. Jeepneys (P8) go out here from Olivarez Plaza, or a tricycle charges P150.