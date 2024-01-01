Philippine Institute of Volcanology & Seismology

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology & Seismology, on the lakeside 3km west of the main Tagaytay road junction, houses a monitoring station, with a very basic on-site museum detailing previous eruptions and seismographs of recent events. If the door is locked just knock and somebody might materialise to let you in.

  • Marcela Mariño & Felipe Agoncillo House

    Marcela Mariño & Felipe Agoncillo House

    14.8 MILES

    One of Taal's most engaging house museums, this was the home of Dona Marcela Mariño, who married local lawyer and independence activist Felipe Agoncillo…

  • Basilica of St Martin de Tours

    Basilica of St Martin de Tours

    14.6 MILES

    Originally built in 1759, before being destroyed and rebuilt between 1849 and 1865, this truly massive baroque-style basilica is one of the largest and…

  • Bamboo Organ of Las Piñas

    Bamboo Organ of Las Piñas

    27.3 MILES

    This famous organ, designated a national culture treasure, was built between 1816 and 1824 in the St Joseph Parish Church of Las Piñas on the southern…

  • Aerial view of People's Park in the Sky perched atop Mount Sungay overlooking Taal volcano and lake. A Doppler weather radar station is found within the complex.

    People’s Park in the Sky

    4.62 MILES

    Improbably perched on a towering mound of earth at Tagaytay’s eastern end, this is Ferdinand Marcos’ unfinished summer home. It's a derelict yet…

  • Aguinaldo Mansion

    Aguinaldo Mansion

    25.36 MILES

    History buffs should venture 20km south of Manila to view this museum in the town of Kawit. Here the revolutionary army of General Emilio Aguinaldo…

  • Leon & Galicano Apacible Museum

    Leon & Galicano Apacible Museum

    14.78 MILES

    This beautiful old 19th-century colonial home has been converted into a museum with six galleries tracing the lives of siblings Leon and Galicano Apacible…

  • Galleria Taal

    Galleria Taal

    14.76 MILES

    Galleria Taal is a good example of a well-preserved ancestral house, but far more impressive is the museum containing a vast collection of vintage cameras…

  • Sky Ranch

    Sky Ranch

    3.4 MILES

    The centrepiece of this ridge-top amusement park is the 63m-high Sky Eye (P150) Ferris wheel, visible for miles when illuminated at night. There are…

