The Philippine Institute of Volcanology & Seismology, on the lakeside 3km west of the main Tagaytay road junction, houses a monitoring station, with a very basic on-site museum detailing previous eruptions and seismographs of recent events. If the door is locked just knock and somebody might materialise to let you in.
Philippine Institute of Volcanology & Seismology
Around Manila
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Marcela Mariño & Felipe Agoncillo House
14.8 MILES
One of Taal's most engaging house museums, this was the home of Dona Marcela Mariño, who married local lawyer and independence activist Felipe Agoncillo…
Basilica of St Martin de Tours
14.6 MILES
Originally built in 1759, before being destroyed and rebuilt between 1849 and 1865, this truly massive baroque-style basilica is one of the largest and…
27.3 MILES
This famous organ, designated a national culture treasure, was built between 1816 and 1824 in the St Joseph Parish Church of Las Piñas on the southern…
4.62 MILES
Improbably perched on a towering mound of earth at Tagaytay’s eastern end, this is Ferdinand Marcos’ unfinished summer home. It's a derelict yet…
25.36 MILES
History buffs should venture 20km south of Manila to view this museum in the town of Kawit. Here the revolutionary army of General Emilio Aguinaldo…
Leon & Galicano Apacible Museum
14.78 MILES
This beautiful old 19th-century colonial home has been converted into a museum with six galleries tracing the lives of siblings Leon and Galicano Apacible…
14.76 MILES
Galleria Taal is a good example of a well-preserved ancestral house, but far more impressive is the museum containing a vast collection of vintage cameras…
3.4 MILES
The centrepiece of this ridge-top amusement park is the 63m-high Sky Eye (P150) Ferris wheel, visible for miles when illuminated at night. There are…
