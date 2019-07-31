To view one of the largest eagles in the world (in terms of wing span), head to the Philippine Eagle Center, which is dedicated to conserving these…
Southern Mindanao
The area around Davao is ripe for adventures, from climbing Mt Apo and hiking opportunities in the Compostela Valley to exploring the long coastline, both north and south of the city, plus several offshore islands. It sees few foreign travellers, but does get more than its fair share of weekending Davaoeños. Lake Sebu is an out-of-the-way spot to experience tribal cultures and savour the beauty of the countryside. Wherever you travel in the region, roadside stands are piled high with distinctive fruits such as marang, mangosteen, rhambutan, lanzones, doco (a variety of the latter) and, of course, durian (there are more than eight varieties available), not to mention more ordinary fruits (bananas, pineapples and papayas are farmed on an industrial scale).
Check the latest travel advisories regarding safety in this region. There have been several incidents of violence and high-profile kidnappings in recent years.
Explore Southern Mindanao
- Philippine Eagle Center
- MMuseo Dabawenyo
An excellent museum with two floors of well-designed galleries exploring the complex patchwork of indigenous tribal groups, religions and ethnicities of…
- KKublai's Gallery
An unconventional setting for a fine-art gallery, paintings by artist Kublai Millan fill the walls of this large space. Take an elevator to the 4th or 5th…
- DDavao Crocodile Park
Around 5km north of the city centre is this large complex spread out along the Davao River. A combination conservation centre and zoo, there are croc …
- BBankerohan Public Market
Vibrant, chaotic, claustrophobic, smelly and resembling a sprawling shanty town, Bankerohan provides a taste of local flavour. Everything that appears in…
- PPeople’s Park
A family-friendly expanse of more concrete than green space with larger-than-life-sized sculptures of native peoples of Mindanao, all designed by artist…
- DDabaw Museum
This museum, next to the Waterfront Insular Hotel northeast of downtown, has a good collection of tribal weaving and artefacts from most of the Mindanao…
- SSan Pedro Cathedral
This centrally located cathedral on the site of the city's oldest church has an interesting design meant to resemble an ark. Daily mass in English at 6am…
- SSchool for Indigenous Knowledge & Traditions
The School for Indigenous Knowledge & Traditions' mission is to educate, advocate, lobby and promote cultural tourism. Maria Todi, an accomplished chanter…
See
