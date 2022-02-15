Getty Images/iStockphoto

Northern Mindanao

The coastline from Cagayan de Oro to Surigao and the offshore islands off the far northeastern tip is a region apart from the rest of Mindanao. Though largely spared from the violence experienced by other parts of the island, it’s often inaccurately stigmatised simply by dint of association. Siargao is one of the best places in the Philippines to hang ten or simply hang. Volcanic Camiguin is seventh heaven for outdoor-lovers, and the university town of Cagayan is both a gateway to the region and a base for adventures in the surrounding Bukidnon Province.

  • B

    Binangawan Falls

    At 15m or so this is the shortest of the falls on Camiguin and one of the most difficult to reach. You can go on your own or with a guide arranged through…

  • W

    White Island

    Uninhabited White Island, a pure white-sand bar a few hundred metres offshore, is accessible by boats (P450, up to four people) that leave from a spot…

  • M

    Malasag Eco-Tourism Village

    Set in acres of botanical gardens with a small wildlife collection of butterflies, birds and deer, the Malasag Eco-Tourism Village is a theme park of…

  • M

    Museum of Three Cultures

    The three galleries here have an interesting mix of photos, ceramics, art and artefacts, including several huge ceremonial M’ranao swords and a full-scale…

  • K

    Katibawasan Falls

    A beautiful clear stream of water dropping more than 70m to a plunge pool where you can swim and picnic. The few souvenir kiosks and concrete walkway mean…

  • B

    Balangay Shrine Museum

    Towards the airport, at barangay Libertad, is the Balangay Shrine Museum, home to the remains of a balangay (seagoing outrigger boat) dating from 321, one…

  • S

    Sunken Cemetery

    Between the hillside and Bonbon you’ll see an enormous white cross floating on a pontoon in the bay, marking the spot of the Sunken Cemetery, which…

  • T

    Tuwasan Falls

    This previously unspoiled and beautiful spot has been disfigured by the construction of a large parking lot and paved road (part of the all-asphalt cross…

  • S

    Stations of the Cross

    Heading west from Mambajao, just before Bonbon, you’ll pass the Old Camiguin Volcano, whose slopes have been turned into a steep and beautiful Stations of…

