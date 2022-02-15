At 15m or so this is the shortest of the falls on Camiguin and one of the most difficult to reach. You can go on your own or with a guide arranged through…
Northern Mindanao
The coastline from Cagayan de Oro to Surigao and the offshore islands off the far northeastern tip is a region apart from the rest of Mindanao. Though largely spared from the violence experienced by other parts of the island, it’s often inaccurately stigmatised simply by dint of association. Siargao is one of the best places in the Philippines to hang ten or simply hang. Volcanic Camiguin is seventh heaven for outdoor-lovers, and the university town of Cagayan is both a gateway to the region and a base for adventures in the surrounding Bukidnon Province.
Explore Northern Mindanao
- BBinangawan Falls
At 15m or so this is the shortest of the falls on Camiguin and one of the most difficult to reach. You can go on your own or with a guide arranged through…
- WWhite Island
Uninhabited White Island, a pure white-sand bar a few hundred metres offshore, is accessible by boats (P450, up to four people) that leave from a spot…
- MMalasag Eco-Tourism Village
Set in acres of botanical gardens with a small wildlife collection of butterflies, birds and deer, the Malasag Eco-Tourism Village is a theme park of…
- MMuseum of Three Cultures
The three galleries here have an interesting mix of photos, ceramics, art and artefacts, including several huge ceremonial M’ranao swords and a full-scale…
- KKatibawasan Falls
A beautiful clear stream of water dropping more than 70m to a plunge pool where you can swim and picnic. The few souvenir kiosks and concrete walkway mean…
- BBalangay Shrine Museum
Towards the airport, at barangay Libertad, is the Balangay Shrine Museum, home to the remains of a balangay (seagoing outrigger boat) dating from 321, one…
- SSunken Cemetery
Between the hillside and Bonbon you’ll see an enormous white cross floating on a pontoon in the bay, marking the spot of the Sunken Cemetery, which…
- TTuwasan Falls
This previously unspoiled and beautiful spot has been disfigured by the construction of a large parking lot and paved road (part of the all-asphalt cross…
- SStations of the Cross
Heading west from Mambajao, just before Bonbon, you’ll pass the Old Camiguin Volcano, whose slopes have been turned into a steep and beautiful Stations of…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Mindanao.
See
Binangawan Falls
At 15m or so this is the shortest of the falls on Camiguin and one of the most difficult to reach. You can go on your own or with a guide arranged through…
See
White Island
Uninhabited White Island, a pure white-sand bar a few hundred metres offshore, is accessible by boats (P450, up to four people) that leave from a spot…
See
Malasag Eco-Tourism Village
Set in acres of botanical gardens with a small wildlife collection of butterflies, birds and deer, the Malasag Eco-Tourism Village is a theme park of…
See
Museum of Three Cultures
The three galleries here have an interesting mix of photos, ceramics, art and artefacts, including several huge ceremonial M’ranao swords and a full-scale…
See
Katibawasan Falls
A beautiful clear stream of water dropping more than 70m to a plunge pool where you can swim and picnic. The few souvenir kiosks and concrete walkway mean…
See
Balangay Shrine Museum
Towards the airport, at barangay Libertad, is the Balangay Shrine Museum, home to the remains of a balangay (seagoing outrigger boat) dating from 321, one…
See
Sunken Cemetery
Between the hillside and Bonbon you’ll see an enormous white cross floating on a pontoon in the bay, marking the spot of the Sunken Cemetery, which…
See
Tuwasan Falls
This previously unspoiled and beautiful spot has been disfigured by the construction of a large parking lot and paved road (part of the all-asphalt cross…
See
Stations of the Cross
Heading west from Mambajao, just before Bonbon, you’ll pass the Old Camiguin Volcano, whose slopes have been turned into a steep and beautiful Stations of…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Northern Mindanao
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.