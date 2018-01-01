Welcome to Banaue
The Ifugao people, once headhunters, built the terraces and were as skilled at carving wood as they were at carving terraces. Their carved bulol (sacred wood figures) are a Philippine icon, albeit a misunderstood one: bulol are rice guardians, not rice gods, as many would have you believe.
While Banaue remains the cultural and tourism centre of Ifugao culture, it’s easy to leave the crowds behind by escaping to remote villages such as Cambulo and Pula, which have their own incredible rice terraces.
Top experiences in Banaue
Banaue activities
