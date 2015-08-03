Philippines–Manila to Boracay on a Shoestring

Pick somewhere different to go for your next adventure – like, really different. These ten days in the gorgeous northern half of the Philippines will stay with you forever. Meander down the streets of Manila, trek through remote villages to see stunningly green rice terraces, learn about unusual and historic traditions like the hanging coffins of Sagada, and then wrap it all up by blissing out on the tiny beach paradise of Boracay Island, which may honestly have some of the best beaches you’ve ever seen. We swear.