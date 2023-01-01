Nineteen kilometres southwest of Laoag is North Luzon’s most famous church. Unesco World Heritage–listed Paoay Church was built in classic earthquake-baroque style, with a towering belfry and massive brick reinforcements running along its sides. Begun in 1704 and finished 90 years later, it’s architecturally unique: an incongruous yet beautiful blend of Gothic, Chinese, Japanese and even Javanese influences.

Notice how the layered profile bears resemblance to the famous stepped pyramid of Borobudur in Indonesia. Take a jeepney from Laoag to Paoay via Batad.