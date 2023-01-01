Magsingal Museum

This branch of Vigan's Padre José Burgos National Museum, located 11km north of Vigan in Magsingal, displays an absorbing collection of Ilocano relics. An ancient-looking belfry (1732), part of the remains of a ruined old church, still stands in front of the museum.

The museum itself was once a convent for the ruined church, which was replaced in 1827 by the nearby Magsingal Church, which itself houses two rather interesting sculptures of pregnant-looking angel mermaids. Take any Laoag-bound bus to Magsingal.