Padre José Burgos National Museum

Built in 1788, this museum is in the ancestral home of Father José Burgos, one of the three martyr priests executed by the Spanish in 1872. It houses an extensive collection of Ilocano artefacts. Make sure to see the series of paintings by the locally famed painter Don Esteban Villanueva depicting the 1807 Basi Revolt, housed in the old jailhouse.

Weavings, Tingguian (Itneg) jewellery, musical instruments, pottery, photos of Easter processions and elaborate furniture are also on display. It was undergoing renovations in 2017.