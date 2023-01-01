Crisologo Museum

The Crisologos, Vigan’s most prominent political dynasty, have converted their ancestral home into this strangely compelling family shrine. In addition to the mildly interesting family photos, personal effects, period furniture and an impressive collection of indigenous Filipino headgear, you may spot the blood-stained pair of trousers from Floro Crisologo's assassination in 1972, and the old Chevy that Governor Carmeling Crisologo was in when she was (unsuccessfully) ambushed by gunmen in 1961.