Located along the coast near Laoag, the seemingly endless sand dunes sprawl south all the way to Paoay. Access is easiest to the La Paz stretch, only 15 minutes from the city. The Suba dunes near the Fort Ilocandia resort is where scenes from Mad Max and Born on the Fourth of July were shot.

Fort Ilocandia rents out 4WDs and you can also go sandboarding with Ilocos Sand Adventures.