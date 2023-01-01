The long-moribund National Planetarium was reopened in early 2017. Major upgrades include a Japanese–built projector and new blue seats in its central domed theatre. There is still some neck-craning involved in viewing the space-themed shows, which happen roughly every 90 minutes.

Imelda Marcos spearheaded the original construction of the planetarium in 1975, and art-deco details like the zodiac-themed metal gates have been left in place. The musty space displays in the circular hallway outside the theatre are another relic of this era.