Baluarte de San Diego

Manila

Fortified bastion shaped like an ace of spades dating back to 1586, making it one of the oldest stone fortifications in Intramuros.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Main gate of Fort Santiago in Manila, Philippines.

    Fort Santiago

    0.71 MILES

    Guarding the entrance to the Pasig River is Intramuros' premier tourist attraction: Fort Santiago. Within the fort grounds is an oasis of lovely manicured…

  • San Agustin Church at Intramuros, Manila, Philippines.

    San Agustin Church

    0.25 MILES

    The San Agustin Church was the only building left intact after the destruction of Intramuros in WWII. Built between 1587 and 1606, it is the oldest church…

  • Artwork on display inside the Pinto Art Museum.

    Pinto Art Museum

    9.08 MILES

    This fantastic museum in Antipolo, in the hills just east of Metro Manila, showcases some of the Philippines' best contemporary artists. There are six…

  • Chinese Cemetery in Manila, Philippines.

    Chinese Cemetery

    3.47 MILES

    As in life, so it is in death for Manila’s wealthy Chinese citizens, who are buried with every modern convenience in the huge Chinese Cemetery. It's far…

  • The Ayala museum at Makati city, Metro Manila, Philippines.

    Ayala Museum

    3.88 MILES

    This gleaming museum features four floors of superbly curated exhibits on Filipino culture, art and history. At the heart of the collection is a brilliant…

  • The National museum of Anthropology, Manila, Philippines.

    National Museum of Anthropology

    0.36 MILES

    Within a resplendent neoclassical building, this superb museum houses a vast and varied collection, including the skullcap of the Philippines’ earliest…

  • Graves at Manila American Cemetery.

    Manila American Cemetery

    5.83 MILES

    A poignant and peaceful spot, this sprawling war cemetery on a grassy, beautifully manicured plot is the resting place of 17,206 soldiers killed in battle…

  • 500px Photo ID: 133312595 - Established in 1976, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila is the first Philippine art institution to offer a bilingual and pedagogical program. It is partially subsidized by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP or the Central Bank of the Philippines). In 1979 the 'Met' was incorporated into a foundation known as the Metropolitan Museum of Manila Foundation, Inc. officially changing the status of the Museum to an independent, private, nonsectarian, non-political and non-profit cultural foundation...The Museum is responsible for the conservation of some of the country's national treasures. The basement gallery showcases pre-Hispanic gold and pottery artifacts--proof of a flourishing pre-colonial Filipino society actively engaged in international trade and showcasing hallmarks of Filipino art and culture from the 8th to 13th centuries.

    Metropolitan Museum of Manila

    1.66 MILES

    The 'Met' is a world-class gallery tracing the evolution of Filipino art from the early 20th century to the present. Virtually all great Filipino painters…

Nearby Manila attractions

1. Puerta Real

0.11 MILES

This gate to the old walled city of Intramuros was built in 1663 for the exclusive use of the Spanish governor general during important state functions.

2. Reducto de San Pedro

0.11 MILES

The Spanish built this pentagonal stone redoubt outside the walls of Intramuros, and used it to store ammunition.

3. National Planetarium

0.2 MILES

The long-moribund National Planetarium was reopened in early 2017. Major upgrades include a Japanese–built projector and new blue seats in its central…

4. Site of Rizal’s Execution

0.21 MILES

At the entrance to the site of Rizal’s execution is a black granite wall inscribed with Rizal’s ‘Mi Ultimo Adios’ (My Last Farewell). Eight tableaux of…

5. Chess Plaza

0.22 MILES

A shady spot in Rizal Park where regulars test each other and look for new blood with shouts to visitors of ‘Hey Joe, do you play chess?’.

6. Open-Air Auditorium

0.23 MILES

The long-running Concert at the Park takes place at this open-air auditorium near the Central Lagoon in Rizal Park; it’s free and starts at around 6pm on…