Welcome to Chachapoyas
Vast zones of little-explored cloud forest surround the city of Chachapoyas, concealing some of Peru’s most fascinating and least-known archaeological treasures. Although the ravages of weather and time, as well as more recent attentions of grave robbers and treasure seekers, have caused damage to many of the ruins, some have survived remarkably well. Kuélap is by far the most famous of these archaeological sites, though dozens of other ruins lie besieged by jungle and make for tempestuous exploration.
Top experiences in Chachapoyas
Amazing hotels and hostels
Chachapoyas activities
4-Day Kuelap and Gocta: History and Nature
DAY 1: JAEN / CHACHAPOYAS | INC: - Arrival to Jaen. Transfer from the airport to the city of Chachapoyas (“Chachapoyas Premium Service”). Accommodation in Chachapoyas. DAY 2: CHACHAPOYAS / GOCTA WATERFALL | INC: B/L After breakfast, we will be headed to the picturesque town of Cocachimba; from there, we will begin our journey towards Gocta waterfall (an hour and a half on horseback plus one hour walk). Along the way, we will enjoy the great diversity of flora and fauna, and a splendid view of the waterfall. Gocta Waterfall, locally known as "La Chorrera", is 771 meters high and it is considered among the highest waterfalls in the world. It is the perfect habitat for toucans, monkeys, mountain lions and Andean cocks-of-the-rock. It is located in a large cloud- covered forest, around which there are about twenty waterfalls. It offers a beautiful combination of geography and history, making it a magical place. We will return to Cocachimba and have a traditional lunch. Return to Chachapoyas. DAY 3: CHACHAPOYAS / KUELAP FORTRESS| INC: B/L In the morning, we will go to Kuelap, a majestic architectural site built by Chachapoyas. On our way, we will make a stop to have a panoramic view of the Macro Archaeological, also known as "Macro Towers" for its design characteristics; it is located on the side of a hill overlooking Utcubamba river. Then we will go to the starting point towards Kuelap, we will climb on horseback or on foot to the "Fortress", which is built on top of Cerro Barreta (3000 m. a. s. l.). It is a place surrounded by beautiful landscapes; at first, it seems inaccessible since it is protected by colossal walls and cliffs on three of its four sides. It has three platforms and inside they have circular buildings decorated with rhomboidal and zigzag friezes. Its complex interior architecture indicates it was a well-organized population group. The surrounding landscape and the natural scenarios make it unforgettable. We will return to Choctamal for lunch. Return to Chachapoyas. DAY 7: CHACHAPOYAS / JAEN | INC: B At the agreed time, transfer to Jaen airport with "Chachapoyas Premium Service" to board our flight.
5 - Day Chachapoyas Kingdom
DAY 1: JAEN / CHACHAPOYAS Arrival to Jaen. Transfer from the airport to the city of Chachapoyas (“Chachapoyas Premium Service”). Accommodation in Chachapoyas. DAY 2: CHACHAPOYAS / KARAJIA/ QUIOCTA In the morning, we will go to Cruz Pata town, and then, we will continue towards the burial site of Karajia. We will enjoy a panoramic view of Luya's main square along the way. Cruz Pata, known as the Crosses Plateau, is the starting point of our journey by foot or horse to get to Karajia; it takes 30 min. approximately. We will see Karajia sarcophagi, which are part of Chachapoyas pre-inca culture; they are made of stone, wood and clay, and have an anthropomorphic shape; they are unique for their enormous size (up to 2,5 meters high) and careful elaboration. We will go back to have lunch in the city of Luya. Then, we will visit Caverns Quiocta, a capricious work of nature, located in the district of Lamud, Luya province. Inside these caverns, there are seven rooms with stalagmites and stalactites, each one has a different name due to its curious forms. Return to the city of Chachapoyas. DAY 3: CHACHAPOYAS / REVASH/ LEYMEBAMBA After breakfast, we drive to the town of San Bartolo, from here we will go on horseback to the Mausoleums of Revash, which are constructions of funeral homes at the foothills of huge rocks; they are painted in red and cream color. Some are up to three floors high, and others have gable roofs with T-shaped, cross-shaped and square windows. The mausoleums can be observed from 100 meters approximately. After the visit we will enjoy lunch. Then, we will visit the museum of Centro Mallqui or Leymebamba Museum, which design replicates local architectural traditions. This museum holds a valuable collection of 240 mummies found in the Lagoon of the Condors. Return to Chachapoyas. DAY 4: CHACHAPOYAS / KUELAP FORTRESS In the morning, we will go to Kuelap, a majestic architectural site built by Chachapoyas. On our way, we will make a stop to have a panoramic view of the Macro Archaeological. Then we will go to the starting point towards Kuelap, we will climb on horseback or on foot to the "Fortress", which is built on top of Cerro Barreta (3000 m. a. s. l.). It is a place surrounded by beautiful landscapes; at first, it seems inaccessible since it is protected by colossal walls and cliffs on three of its four sides. It has three platforms and inside they have circular buildings decorated with rhomboidal and zigzag friezes. Its complex interior architecture indicates it was a well-organized population group. The surrounding landscape and the natural scenarios make it unforgettable. We will return to Choctamal for lunch. Return to Chachapoyas. DAY 5: CHACHAPOYAS / JAEN At the agreed time, transfer to Jaen airport with "Chachapoyas Premium Service" to board our flight.
4-Day Chachapoyas, Kuelap and Gocta, Amazonas
Day 1: Jaén Chachapoyas:Reception at the airport and transfer to the city of Chachapoyas on the way we can see the large plains of rice in the province of Uctubamba, we will also pass through the hottest city of the Amazon region Bagua Grande, in the afternoon arrival in Chachapoyas after 4 hours of travel approx. Transfer to your hotel. Day 2: Fortified citadel of Kuélap:After breakfast and at the indicated time we will depart to the fortified citadel of Kuélapuna once in Chachapoyas, we will have to go to the district of Tingo, an hour by a paved road and a 10-minute carriage trail. In the district of Tingo we embark on the Kuélap cable cars, and in 20 minutes we arrive at the archaeological complex, the trip becomes unforgettable, the ascent begins on a beautiful ravine crossing the Tingo river, until arriving at the beautiful citadel of Kuélap located in the Top of a mountain. TELEFERICO KUELAP At the moment to accede to the mountain of clouds (Strength of Kuélap) is realized by means of the Kuélap cable car, As soon as one places a foot inside the cabin the first vertigo is perceived. The impetus with which the ski lift slides, you always go in a constant movement (never stops, only lowers the speed for one to climb or get off the cable car), Six meters per second. It may seem little if you ignore the three thousand meters high that separates you from the ground, the tour lasts 20 minutes, but it is worth it because while you are sliding, enjoy the majestic landscape. Day 3: Gocta Waterfall:At the indicated time we will start our trip to the town of Cocachimba where we will start the trek that will last approximately 3 hours, and then reach the foothills of the Catarata. The path takes us through narrow trails and trail routes with great diversity of flora and fauna. This region offers a beautiful combination of geography and history that makes it a magical place. Time to take pictures and bathe Hike back to Cocachimba. Return to Cocachimba and return to Chachapoyas. Day 4: Chachapoyas Jaén:07:00 am, transfer to Jaen arrival at the airport and End of services. It includes: Transfer from the Jaén / Chachapoyas / Jaén Airport. 03 nights accommodation at Hacienda Achamaqui. 02 breakfasts 02 stitches. Full day excursion to the fortified citadel of Kuélap. Full day excursion to the Gocta waterfall. Ticket for use of the cable car. Guide, personalized assistance. Visits in SHARED Service. Does not include: Bus and / or plane tickets. (National and / or International). Airport Rates. Baggage insurance Medical insurance and / or accidents. Feeding not indicated in the program. Alcoholic drinks. Tips