Huaraz is the fast-beating heart linking the trekking trails and roads that serve as the mountains’ arteries. Plans of daring ice climbs, mountain-biking exploits and rock-climbing expeditions are hatched over ice-cold beers in fireplace-warmed hostels and bars, often only interrupted by a brief sojourn into the eastern valley to the enigmatic 3000-year-old ruins of Chavín de Huántar.
69 Lake in Cordillera Blanca from Huaraz
Lake 69. One day Trek - Cordillera Blanca - Huaraz Distance: 12 km Altitude: 4900m to 4600m Rating: moderateLake 69 is the most beautiful lake in the Cordillera Blanca and become popular by its easy reach in just one day hike. We offer one day hiking services including a hiking guide and a transfer from Huaraz with daily departures. Hiking the 69 lake from the trail, you will enjoy the wonderful mountain views of Pisco 5752masl Chacraraju 6112masl, Yanapacha 5460masl, and Huascaran 6678masl northern and southern peaks.Early morning breakfast is at your hotel in Huaraz, then our private bus will pick you up and drive to the start of the hike at Cebollapampa. It will take three hours approximately. You then begin on a moderate slope for about 5 hours before you reach lake 69. When you get to lake 69 you will have enough time to discover its beauty making for many unforgettable pictures. You can walk around the lake and take it all in. After a couple of hours you will come back doing the same trail to Cebollapampa where our bus will be waiting for you. Board the bus and return to Huaraz, arriving at around 6pm.
We leave Huaraz at 6 am and travel north along the Huaylas valley to the town of Yungay. We then follow the dirt road that leads up to the Huascaran National Park, passing close to the colossal Mount Huascaran, Peru’s highest peak at 6768m. We make a stop en route at a local restaurant for breakfast. Further up the road once we reach the national park, we stop briefly to take photos at the two stunning Llanganuco Lakes. At Cebollapampa, another 15-minute drive away, we start our long hike. At first we walk gently up the picturesque valley surrounded by the giants of the Cordillera Blanca, before starting the long switchback ascent that leads to a small lake. The views are spectacular and so is the vegetation in a small second valley enclosed by numerous impressive snow-capped peaks. A short – but strenuous - final walk uphill brings us to the magnificent Lake 69. In this breathtaking spot, we have lunch by the beautiful clear waters of the lake set below the glowing and pure ice of the Chacraraju glacier. A long descent takes us back to Cebollapampa, where our vehicle is waiting to drive us back to Huaraz. We arrive back in town at around 7 pm.
Lake Llanganuco Day Trip from Huaraz
The tour start at 9:30 in the morning. During this tour we visit many places like: Carhuaz where we'll stay for 30 minutes to visit its principal main square and church. Carhuaz is well known for its natural ice cream made with fruit and liqueur.Then we continue to Yungay (campo santo) where we stay for 1 hour to visit. Yungay was affected by the earthquake in 1970 and an avalanche that buried the city.Llanganuco lake is a beautiful sightseeing place where we'll stay for 1 hour and you can take photograph, walk and eat some typical food. Then we visit Caraz, its main square and its principal church where we can eat manjar blanco sweet and we visited Taricá is the last stop where we can buy souvenirs. This tour is with a guide who will explain everything about the history of each touristic place.The tours finishes at 7:30pm approximately with hotel drop-off.
Querococha Lagoon and Chavin de Huantar from Huara
The tour start at 9:00 in the morning with a cultural tour where we will pass for some traditional towns like Recuay, Ticapampa, Catac, etc. where the guide will explain about the history and customs of each town. The first stop will be in Querococha Lagoon (3980 masl) which is 20 minutes approximately from where we're going to see in Pucaraju and Yanamarey mountain. Then we continue the tour and in the way we can see the natural formation of the map of Peru from an exact point. We'll pass the Cahuish Tunnel (4516 masl) and after 1-hour approximately we arrive to Chavin de Huantar to visit the archaeological center for 2-hours. Inside we visit the galleries, Lanzon de Chavin that is a big stone with 4.53 meters, Cabeza Clava in its original position, El altar de Choquechinchay, etc. After that we will have lunch in Chavin de Huantar Town for 1-hour and finally we will visit the museum where we can find many pieces like ceramics, cabezas clavas, etc. This museum join important pieces were found throughout the investigation.The tours finishes at 7:30pm approximately with hotel drop-off.
Early morning breakfast is at your hotel in Huaraz, then our bus will pick you up and drive to the start of the hike at Cebollapampa. It will take three hours approximately. You then begin on a moderate slope for about 4 hours before you reach lake 69. When you get to lake 69 you will have enough time to discover its beauty taking many unforgettable pictures. You can walk around the lake and take it all in. After a couple of hours you will hike back the same trail at Cebollapampa where our bus will be waiting for you. Board the bus and return to Huaraz, arriving at around 7pm.
Mountain Biking Cordillera Blanca from Huaraz
The starting point is the city of Huaraz and then gradually we go uphill the road that leads to the east (route lagoon Churup). On the way we will pass two rural villages, Unchus and Llupa. After traveling for approximately 1-hour, the road becomes uphill curves; which will take about 1.5-hour to cover the Quebrada Cojup (3900 m) which is the highest point of our journey. At this point we stop to eat some cereal, chocolates and drink some water. Then we descend along the road that leads to the ruins of Willcahuain (archaeological site Wari). On the way we can enjoy a very Andean landscape, with small villages, fields, pastures and shepherds pasturing their flocks.