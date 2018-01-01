Welcome to Máncora
The consistently good surf and bath-tub-warm waters draw a sun-bleached, board-toting bunch, and raucous nightlife keeps visitors busy after the sun dips into the sea in a ball of fiery flames.
Year-round sun means that this is one of the few resort towns on the coast that doesn’t turn into a ghost town at less popular times.
Located about halfway between Talara and Tumbes, Máncora has the Pan-American Hwy passing right through its middle, within 100m of the surf, where it becomes Av Piura, which changes to Av Grau halfway through town. At the southern entrance to town, there's a turn off from the Pan-American that takes you south along the coast on the Antigua Panamericana. This quiet stretch has the best high-end and midrange resorts, and direct access to Las Pocitas and Vichayito Beaches, probably the best stretch of sand around.
Top experiences in Máncora
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Máncora activities
The Great South American Journey–Quito to Rio Adventure
Sometimes the slow road is the way to go. Hit the road from Quito to Rio with other young travellers and experience pretty much everything you can imagine in between. Hike the Inca Trail and discover the thriving Inca culture, cross the Salt Flats of Bolivia, dance the tango in Buenos Aires, and hit the beach in Brazil. This trip offers up lively cities, stunning scenery, and tons of adventure. 65 days, seven countries, three nights in the Amazon, and one adventure you’ll remember forever.
Quito to La Paz Adventure
Really discover what South America is all about on this epic five-week journey through Ecuador, Peru, and Bolivia. This adventure truly has it all – the Pacific coast, the awe-inspiring Amazon, and the archeological highlights and cultural treasures of the Andean highlands. Hike the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, tear it up on mountain bikes, raft wild rivers, catch big waves, and get your adrenaline pumping on exciting optional excursions. With local transportation and authentic accommodation, this adventure offers an intense blend of included activities and free time to explore on your own.
Quito to Lima Adventure
Discover the best of Ecuador and Peru as you explore the Andes, Amazon, and Pacific coast on this 15-day adventure from Lima to Quito. Explore pre-Inca ruins, walk the colonial streets, and get an introduction to the Amazon and its people with time in a jungle community. Tear it up on mountain bikes, raft wild rivers, catch big waves, and get your adrenaline pumping on exciting optional excursions. You’ll have plenty of free time to explore these remarkable countries on your own and create the ultimate adventure.
Colombia, Andes & Galápagos
Got two months? Want to make the most of them? There can be no better way to do so than one of the most sprawling of all our South American trips. Imagine 60 solid days spent exploring Colombia’s Lost City, ambling around Machu Picchu after conquering the Inca Trail in Peru, enjoying a homestay deep in the Amazon jungle, and snorkeling with sea lions in the Galápagos Islands. With a week of camping in the Galápagos included, there’s no possible way you’ll go home feeling like you missed out on anything in South America.
Colombia through the Andes–Cartagena to La Paz
An epic South America trip ought to be on everyone’s bucket list – so why not tick this one off well ahead of time? Across 53 days and four countries, you’ll see jungles, cities, and all things between, all with a like-minded group of young adventurers eager to see and do everything. And “everything” is definitely an understatement – you’ll hike the Lost City in Colombia, take on the Inca Trail in Peru, partake in a homestay in the Amazon Rainforest, see the highlights of Ecuador, and much more. Plus, at this price point, you’ll be able to do it all and still have cash to spend at the famous markets in Otavalo.
The Great South American Journey–Quito to Fortaleza
How do you possibly sum up an epic 73-day adventure throughout the entire continent of South America? From a unique homestay in the Amazon, to the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu, glittering Buenos Aires nightlife, the majesty of Iguassu Falls, and the mystery of Nazca, this massive tour is the perfect introduction to a whole (and incredibly exciting) portion of the world. Take this South America journey with a group of similar adventurers to yourself and be reminded why you started travelling in the first place.