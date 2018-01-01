Welcome to Chiclayo
La Ciudad de la Amistad (the City of Friendship) holds a friendly, outstretched hand to the wayward venturer. While it’s shaking hands hello, it will probably slip in a bold mix of unique regional dishes to tickle your taste buds. Known for its brujos (witch doctors), the fascinating market here is a Wal-Mart of shamanistic herbs, elixirs and other sagely curiosities. While the town itself is pretty light on tourist attractions, the dozens of tombs with Moche and Chimú archaeological booty surrounding the area should not be missed.
A strong alternative for ruins-goers is staying in the nearby beachtown of Pimentel.
Chiclayo activities
Batan Grande Archeological Site and Sicán National Museum Tour from Chiclayo
The Pómac Forest Historical Sanctuary (Santuario Histórico Bosque de Pómac) is an area of protected algarrobo trees that cover the grounds of Batan Grande, an old sugar cane farm where the Sicán archeological ruins are located. The site features dozens of ancient pyramids built by the Sicán people, who inhabited this region from around 750 to 1300 AD, after the Moche people. In 1992, an ancient tomb was discovered that held an important member of Sicán society. Inside the tomb, archeologists found an enormous amount of masks, crowns, bracelets, weapons, armor and other precious metals and jewelry, most of which now resides at the National Museum of Sicán in the town of Ferreñafe. The museum displays artifacts like feathered funeral masks, textiles, pottery, gold and silver items, and other valuable objects found in the Batan Grande tomb, plus a replica of the tomb and detailed displays about the excavation process.
Chiclayo Private Archeological Tour: Huaca Rajada, Tucume and Sipan Royal Tombs
Huaca Rajada is the archeological site where the remains of the Moche mummy known as the Lord of Sipán were found in 1987. The site features an adobe pyramid built by the Moche people, the civilization that inhabited this region from the 1st to 8th centuries. The excavation unearthed the Lord of Sipán, who was entombed with jewels and other treasures. Túcume, also known as the Valley of the Pyramids (Valle de las Pirámides), is made up of 26 pyramids. This archeological site was once the regional center for the Sican culture, who succeeded the Moche people and lived in this region until approximately 1375. The Lord of Sipán Royal Tombs Museum (Museo Tumbas Reales de Sipán) opened in 2002 and houses some of the rarest artifacts from the Moche civilization, including the treasures found buried with the Lord of Sipán. The museum's exterior is a replica of a Moche tomb. Inside are gold and silver artifacts, precious stones, jewelry, headdresses and more from the Moche culture.
Private Tour: Brüning National Archeological Museum
The Brüning National Archeological Museum (Museo Arqueológico Nacional Brüning) in Lambayeque houses 1,500-plus pieces. Named after German researcher and antiques collector, Hans Heinrich Brüning, who moved to Peru in 1875, the museum houses the extensive collection of artifacts that Brüning gathered during his time there, as well as additional items that have since been donated and acquired. The museum covers several of northern Peru's ancient cultures, including the Moche, Chimu and Chavin. It displays pottery, ceremonial objects, wood items, extravagant jewelry, precious stones, metals, textiles and more, including items from the famous Lord of Sipán tomb. One of the museum's highlights is the Sala de Oro (Gold Room), where many gold objects like masks and vases are kept safe.
3-Day Northern Peru Archeological Tour from Chiclayo to Trujillo
Your 3-day tour starts at the Chiclayo airport (Capitán FAP José A Quiñones Gonzáles International Airport), where you’ll be met by your local guide. Please note that airport pickup is only included for flights that land before 8:30am; if you land after this time, you will miss the morning excursion and must make your own way to your hotel in Chiclayo. If you are planning to fly out of Trujillo at the end of Day 3, you must schedule your flight for 8:30pm or later, as your activities on Day 3 will not end in time for you to make an earlier flight. Please also note that if you stay in Trujillo on your own past Day 3, you will not be able to use the provided airport transfer on any other day. You have your choice of four levels of hotel accommodation in Chiclayo and Trujillo: Comfort Class (Casa de la Luna and La Posada del Rey), Tourist Class (Los Portales Chiclayo and Costa del Sol Trujillo), First Class (Costa del Sol Chiclayo and Costa del Sol Trujillo) or Deluxe Class (Casa Andina Select Chiclayo and Libertador Trujillo). Breakfast is included at all hotels. Lunch is included on Days 1 and 3; all other meals are at your own expense, and your guide can provide recommendations for local restaurants.
Private Arrival Transfer: Chiclayo Airport to Hotel
When you arrive at Chiclayo’s Capitán FAP José A. Quiñones Gonzáles International Airport (CIX), your private driver will take you to your Chiclayo hotel in air-conditioned comfort. The airport is an approximate 15-minute drive from central Chiclayo. When making a booking, please provide all flight arrival details and full address of your accommodation. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 4 or more adults per car/vehicle.
Private Tour: Chiclayo City Sightseeing and Witch Market
The Paseo de las Musas (the Walk of the Muses) is a pleasant park in the city center with a Greek-style pavilion that features elegant statues of the nine Greek muses, who were the daughters of Zeus. The detailed sculptures include Calliope, Clio and others, created by Peruvian artist Miguel A Diaz. The pavilion bears the motto Heroica Ciudad de Chiclayo (Heroic City of Chiclayo). Chiclayo's main square, Plaza Principal (also known as Parque Principal), features colonial architecture and a neoclassical cathedral, which was built in 1869 and designed by Gustave Eiffel. The Municipal Palace across the street was originally built in 1919 during Chiclayo's Republican period, was destroyed by a fire and rebuilt in 2006 as a museum. The Witch Market (Mercado de Brujos) is part of the larger city market, Mercado Modelo. It is a section of shops and stalls where local curanderos (native healers, or shamans) sell the herbs and other ingredients used in their traditional healing remedies, including herbal tonics and powders, shark jaws, snake skins and turtle shells.