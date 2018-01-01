Welcome to Huancavelica

It’s a mystery why more travelers don’t visit this pretty colonial city. It’s bursting with beautiful churches, charming plazas and mineral springs and lies picturesquely nestled within craggy peaks. These days it’s even easily accessible, with a good road connecting it to Huancayo 147km north. Still, few people make it here and therein lies another attraction: Huancavelica is a safe, serene spot to take a break from the Gringo Trail and soak up life as locals live it. This entails partying at one of the frequent fiestas, browsing the markets or, for the most part, just watching the colorful cross-section of society pass by.

Read More

Huancavelica was a strategic Inca center and shortly after the conquest the Spanish discovered its mineral wealth. By 1564 the Spaniards were sending indigenous Peruvian slaves to Huancavelica to work in the mercury and silver mines. The present town was founded in 1571 under the name of Villa Rica de Oropesa (Rich Town of the Lord), somewhat ironic given that Huancavelica is today the poorest city in Peru. Bear in mind the city suffers from frequent bone-chilling winds and icy temperatures at night.

Read Less

Top experiences in Huancavelica

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $33.79

Image for

Huancavelica activities

$1223.32 Classic

Backroads & Highlands of Peru

Get off the beaten path in the highlands of Peru and discover stunning mountain scenery and remote cities few tourists visit. Getting to Cusco is half the adventure – travel by public bus keeps costs down and allows you to connect with the locals in the rarefied mountain air of the Andes. Climb the legendary Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, the "Lost City of the Incas." We operate our own treks in Peru and can ensure the fair treatment of our porters – and an exceptional experience for you.
See More Activities