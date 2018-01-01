Welcome to Huancavelica

It’s a mystery why more travelers don’t visit this pretty colonial city. It’s bursting with beautiful churches, charming plazas and mineral springs and lies picturesquely nestled within craggy peaks. These days it’s even easily accessible, with a good road connecting it to Huancayo 147km north. Still, few people make it here and therein lies another attraction: Huancavelica is a safe, serene spot to take a break from the Gringo Trail and soak up life as locals live it. This entails partying at one of the frequent fiestas, browsing the markets or, for the most part, just watching the colorful cross-section of society pass by.

