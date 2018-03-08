Welcome to Ramallah
Although Ramallah lacks the religious fervour of Hebron or Nablus, the flags and graffiti that adorn every wall leave you in no doubt where you are. But the city is not all about politics. The tiny shops, cafes and eateries that line the arteries that lead off Al Manara Sq – with its iconic four lions – are fascinating places to wander, and the nearby Al Masyoun is the centre of Ramallah's famous – some argue infamous – nightlife.
Top experiences in Ramallah
West Bank Tour from Jerusalem
Meet your guide in central Jerusalem and travel by air-conditioned minivan through the desert landscapes and hills to the landlocked West Bank beside the western shores of the Jordan River.Head for Qasr-el-Yahud, a site on the riverbanks where it’s believed that Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist. Listen intently as your guide explains more about the Biblical importance of this holy place, and then continue to the site of ancient Jericho, believed to be one of the world’s oldest cities. Explore some of the haunting ruins that have been unearthed by archaeologists, some dating as far back as 9,000 BC.Travel onward to the Palestinian town of Ramallah, considered as the unofficial capital of the West Bank. Walk through the bustling streets and visit the tomb of the Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who was buried in a mausoleum here in 2007.When you reach Bethlehem, enjoy an Arabic-style lunch at a local restaurant before exploring this holy city. See the Church of the Nativity, believed to stand where Jesus was born, and visit the Milk Grotto, whose walls are cited to have turned white from a drop of the Virgin Mary’s milk as she fed baby Jesus. Stroll through the Old City and colorful market and see the Separation Wall that divides the city from Israel.As you leave, stop at Aida Refugee Camp, established in the 1950s. Visit its vibrant youth center to learn about the activities it provides for the camp’s women and children before returning to Jerusalem. Your tour finishes with a drop-off at the original starting point.
West Bank Highlights Day Tour from Tel Aviv
Starting from Tel Aviv in the morning, you will drive east through the Jerusalem Hills and past the checkpoint into the Palestinian Territories where your guide will greet you and take you to your first destination, the Jordan River Qasr el-Yahud Baptismal site, where historians and religious adherents alike claim that John the Baptist baptised Jesus.You will then travel the short distance past the modern day Palestinian city of Jericho to the ruins of the ancient city of Jericho, where you will tour the site, which sits beneath the Mount of Temptation, the site of the temptation of Jesus by Satan. The next destination is the modern administrative centre of the Palestinian Authority, Ramallah. Walk through the bustling streets of the city and visit the tomb of Yasser Arafat, the most prominent leader of the Palestinian nationalist movement from the 70’s until his death in the early 2000’s.The final destination of the day is Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus where modern day Palestinian culture is mixed with ancient sites of religious significance to billions of adherents worldwide. After visiting the Church of Nativity, visit the separation wall where graffiti has turned it into a prominent location of political expression for the Palestinian people, and ‘Banksy’ artwork draws thousands of visitors each year.As the evening approaches you will depart the West Bank and return to Tel Aviv.
3 Day Guided West Bank Tour
The West Bank is a fascinating place featuring a complex mix of religion, history, conflict and culture on very little land. To fully comprehend its extensive character, this package will give you the chance to get to know different sides and faces of the area. It consists of three separate, consecutive day tours whose order depends on the starting day of your package. Each day starts and finishes in the top-rated Abraham Hostel Jerusalem, where your accommodation is optionally included. The first tour “Best of the West Bank” will serve as a general introduction and covers a lot of the area’s highlights. You’ll be guided from Jesus’ baptism site on the Jordan river to the stunning Mount of Temptation in Jericho and learn about the world’s oldest human settlement. Afterwards, you’ll have time to wander the streets in the colorful city of Ramallah, before heading to Bethlehem. Here, you’ll conclude with a tour through the holy town, including the Nativity Church and the Milk Grotto as well as the controversial separation barrier featuring some of the famous Banksy graffitis. The package’s second part is a tour to “Nablus and Jenin” up in the area’s north where you’ll go more off the beaten tracks and discover a few of the West Bank’s hidden corners. The tour starts with visiting the ancient Samaritan village around Mount Gerizim, and the bustling Old city of Nablus. You’ll get a chance to stroll along its traditional markets and spice shops, and visit a haman as well as a soap factory. Passing Jacob’s Tomb, sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, you’ll eventually head to Jenin’s modern-day refugee camp and learn about the complex situation of the Palestinian refugees. Finally, the third tour consists of the “Hebron Dual-Narrative”. This unique tour is designed to give you a full impression of one of the world’s most complicated cities and understand both sides of divided place. You’ll spend half a day each with two tour guides; a Jewish settler and a Palestinian resident, giving you the chance to hear both of their stories and views. While introducing you to their individual community’s turbulent history, they will guide you past the sites of the city. Primarily, its center is dominated by the huge monument of the tombs of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and their wives, holy to both Muslims and Jews. These three tours complement each other perfectly and aim at helping you to better understand the complex picture of the West Bank, leaving you more knowledgeable and experienced with many great stories to share.