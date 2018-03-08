3 Day Guided West Bank Tour

The West Bank is a fascinating place featuring a complex mix of religion, history, conflict and culture on very little land. To fully comprehend its extensive character, this package will give you the chance to get to know different sides and faces of the area. It consists of three separate, consecutive day tours whose order depends on the starting day of your package. Each day starts and finishes in the top-rated Abraham Hostel Jerusalem, where your accommodation is optionally included. The first tour “Best of the West Bank” will serve as a general introduction and covers a lot of the area’s highlights. You’ll be guided from Jesus’ baptism site on the Jordan river to the stunning Mount of Temptation in Jericho and learn about the world’s oldest human settlement. Afterwards, you’ll have time to wander the streets in the colorful city of Ramallah, before heading to Bethlehem. Here, you’ll conclude with a tour through the holy town, including the Nativity Church and the Milk Grotto as well as the controversial separation barrier featuring some of the famous Banksy graffitis. The package’s second part is a tour to “Nablus and Jenin” up in the area’s north where you’ll go more off the beaten tracks and discover a few of the West Bank’s hidden corners. The tour starts with visiting the ancient Samaritan village around Mount Gerizim, and the bustling Old city of Nablus. You’ll get a chance to stroll along its traditional markets and spice shops, and visit a haman as well as a soap factory. Passing Jacob’s Tomb, sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, you’ll eventually head to Jenin’s modern-day refugee camp and learn about the complex situation of the Palestinian refugees. Finally, the third tour consists of the “Hebron Dual-Narrative”. This unique tour is designed to give you a full impression of one of the world’s most complicated cities and understand both sides of divided place. You’ll spend half a day each with two tour guides; a Jewish settler and a Palestinian resident, giving you the chance to hear both of their stories and views. While introducing you to their individual community’s turbulent history, they will guide you past the sites of the city. Primarily, its center is dominated by the huge monument of the tombs of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and their wives, holy to both Muslims and Jews. These three tours complement each other perfectly and aim at helping you to better understand the complex picture of the West Bank, leaving you more knowledgeable and experienced with many great stories to share.