Hebron Glass and Ceramics Factory

This factory on the outskirts of Hebron, on the main road into the city from the north, has been in the Natsheh family for 350 years. Visitors can observe glassmakers fire and blow everything from wine glasses to ornate coloured bottles in the ceramic kiln, and buy souvenirs at the attached shop for a fraction of the prices in Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

Khaled Natsheh, who manages the factory, is happy to receive visitors and provide insights on Hebron's history of glass and ceramic making. The factory is located 15 minutes from the centre of the city and is one of a handful that tour groups tend to stop at on their way to the Ibrahimi Mosque/Tomb of the Patriarchs and central Hebron.

Email ahead if you want to arrange a tour on Friday morning.