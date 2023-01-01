During Roman times, a series of natural springs filled three mammoth rectangular reservoirs supplying water via aqueducts to Jerusalem and Herodium. King Solomon enjoyed respite beside their serene shimmer, where he is said to have written the Song of Solomon. The springs were used into the 20th century for irrigating crops in the surrounding fertile valley, while successive armies have also set up camp here. An Ottoman fortress is still evident, the historic last stop for pilgrims on their way to Jerusalem.

Unfortunately, the pools are now fenced off and the water largely drained, but the park that surrounds them is a popular barbecuing spot with locals on the weekends.

A taxi to Solomon’s Pools from Bethlehem will cost 20NIS to 30NIS.