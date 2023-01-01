Built in Sur 70 years ago and brought back from its retirement in Yemen, this historic wooden fishing vessel has been meticulously restored and now sits permanently on dry land as part of an open-air museum dedicated to Sur's shipbuilding lineage. It's not possible to climb aboard Fatah Al Khair, but it's interesting getting up close to the flanks of the dhow: traditionally, these vessels were made by hand without nails and using handwoven ropes to shore up joins.

Other smaller traditional vessels are on show in the grounds. Look out for a small workshop opposite the dhow: Sur is famous for carpentry and some finely crafted model dhows are on sale here (although opening hours are at the whim of the owner).