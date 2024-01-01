Al Ayjah Fort

Oman

This renovated fort, which is open somewhat erratically, if at all, seems to have been built as part and parcel of the surrounding merchant houses, with their elaborately carved doors and lotus-pillared porches. It's fun to walk around the narrow streets nearby and admire the spangled pillars of the villas, and the goats that seem to make each villa gateway their own.

