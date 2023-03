Oman's only suspension bridge, the 240m-long Khor Al Batah Bridge opened in 2009 and cut down the journey from Sur to Ayjah from 20 to just three minutes by road. It also put the ferry boats that used to scuttle across the mouth of the lagoon out of business. It's a beautiful bridge, and makes a good vantage point from which to watch the dhows as they arrive back into the safety of the lagoon.

A pavement on either side of the bridge makes it safe to walk between Ayjah and Sur.