This aged lighthouse is a prominent landmark in Ayjah, including for the goats who for some reason like to congregate under the three-storey stone tower. The lighthouse (which is still functioning, on automatic) has a viewing platform (open sporadically) commanding a grand view of Sur (great for photographers) and out towards the wild open sea. Shell-lovers will enjoy pottering around the stony outcrop upon which the lighthouse sits as tiny cones and top shells wash up with the fishing nets.