The corniche affords a picturesque view across to the village of Ayjah. Dhows used to be led to safety by Ayjah’s three watchtowers, which mark the route into the lagoon. It is still possible to see the boats being made by hand alongside this passage. To reach the dhow yards, follow the corniche in a crescent past the suspension bridge to the great lagoon. The road circles back eventually to the New Souq, passing by restored dhow Fatah Al Khair.