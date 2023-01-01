Author, playwright and so-called 'Father of Modern Drama' Henrik Ibsen was born in Skien on 20 March 1828. In 1835 the family fell on hard times and moved out to the farm Venstøp, 5km north of Skien, where they stayed for seven years. The 1815 farmhouse has now been converted into the excellent Henrik Ibsenmuseet. There are some terrific audiovisual displays in the former barn, while guides, some of whom are Ibsen actors, show you around the family home.

Ask about Ibsen theatre performances here or at the tourist office.